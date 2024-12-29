Gallery 1957: Celebrating passing year, looking ahead

As 2024 draws to a close, Gallery 1957, a contemporary African art organisation, looks back with gratitude to all of its collectors, curators, collaborators and the talented artists for contributing to 2024, which it described as an unforgettable year.

Marked by an inspiring range of exhibitions that have showcased the breadth and depth of contemporary African art, 2024 has truly been a remarkable year for Gallery 1957. The art company presented solo exhibitions by exceptional artists such as Kelvin Haizel, Johannes Phokela, Tiffany Delune, and Kwesi Botchway at its London and Accra locations. Each exhibition offered a unique artistic journey, from Haizel’s dynamic explorations of identity, Phokela’s vivid storytelling to Delune’s rich, colorful compositions, and Botchway’s emotive portraits.

The solo shows were complemented by the gallery’s group exhibitions, including the innovative and experimental sister city exhibitions Constellations Part 1 & 2, which brought together diverse voices and perspectives, highlighting the interconnectedness of the contemporary African art scene. Its annual representative show, Unlimited III: The African Family, also stood out, offering a powerful reflection on the concept of family within the contemporary African context.

However, Gallery 1957’s presence on the international art stage was stronger than ever in 2024. With its participation in prestigious art fairs including: Art Basel Hong Kong, Frieze Seoul, Art Dubai, 1-54 Marrakech and London, Art X Lagos, and Untitled Miami. Each fair brought new opportunities for collaboration, recognition, and dialogue, further solidifying its commitment to showcasing the best of African art on the international stage.

The global engagement was further enriched by significant events closer home, such as the Accra Cultural Week 2024, which became its largest and most diverse cultural week to date. Celebrating Ghana’s vibrant contemporary art scene, the gallery attracted a truly international audience, with 90 guests hailing from 17 countries across the continent and diaspora, as well as from around the world. The event featured a series of interconnected activities held from October 24 to 28, 2024.

The week began with a powerful solo exhibition by Andrew Pierre Hart, followed by Lois Selasie Arde-Acquah’s solo show, curated by Ato Annan and Katherine Finerty. The highlight of the week was undoubtedly Keeping Time, curated by Ekow Eshun and Karon Hepburn, which captured the essence of time and identity through a remarkable selection of contemporary works.

Share