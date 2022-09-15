From Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage expands fanbase with signature beauty offering

On September 9, 2022, Tiwa Savage, Nigeria’s Afrobeats Queen, recorded a major feat outside music, her comfort zone.

That day, the music artiste unveiled her signature beauty product in the presence of her fans, beauty and style lovers. The product, a limited edition lipstick brand, was named after her Tiwa Savage.

Of course, it was a curated event The Art Hotel Lagos, venue of the unveil, as the afternoon was filled with vibes as Tiwa Savage, the self-acclaimed ‘MAC Gyal’, spent the afternoon speaking about the process of formulating her new signature lipstick to an excited audience filled with professional makeup artists, beauty bloggers, content creators, and media as well.

The MAC Maker announced a few days ago that she has been working on the product for about two years and is excited to share her latest venture with her fans. She then put a call out on her page to the aforementioned, who came out en masse to show her love.

Hosted by Kaylah Oniwo, who kept the crowd engaged and entertained, the afternoon kicked off with a quick introduction of The MAC Sub Saharan team headed by Lebo Mulumba, brand lead, Sub Saharan Africa, who was delighted to be part of such a unique gathering where each person understands makeup intrinsically. Lebo explained to the audience that Tiwa was chosen because aside from being a global icon, she has always had a relationship with MAC and is passionate about supporting local talent, which is why Tiwa insists on a Nigerian makeup artist no matter where she is in the world. She ended her speech by thanking Tiwa for the collaboration, rising up as an African Queen, representing the brand powerfully, choosing a color that represents all men and women, and giving her all to put Africa on the map.

Tiwa thanked the audience for coming and is quoted saying, “This is a special moment for us. Africans use a lot of makeup but are not recognized, so this collaboration is long overdue.” She went further to say, “I chose this shade because I wanted something that is strong, bold, beautiful and represents women of my complexion because it is difficult for ladies of my complexion to find a suitable red. You can gloss it up when you want to feel like a “MAC gyal” but even though it is matte, it is not your typical dry matte.”

Following her address, she proceeded to unveil the lipstick to an enthusiastic audience who cheered her on. Kaylah ensued to ask the audience ‘who knows Tiwa best’, which was fun and interacting as the audience guessed the answers and won gifts. Following the games, Tiwa led everyone into the Tiwa Lounge where she entertained questions from the press, took pictures with fans and even bust a few moves with her lipstick in hand.

However, the unveiling made the singer the first MAC Maker of African descent and drawing Africans closer to M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) , a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The signature product features matte bright red lipstick shade, which is encapsulated in a sunset gradient packaging with a sketched silhouette accent, designed and signed by Tiwa herself.