Flytime Fest 2024: Olamide, Davido, Ayra Starr to headline 20th anniversary

Flytime Promotions, a Nigerian live production company music festival, is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary with Gunna, a US rapper, Olamide, Davido, and Ayra Starr all announced to headline this year’s Flytime Fest event.

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, Flytime Fest’s flagship live music event, has been at the forefront of African entertainment for two decades, while serving as a launchpad for numerous careers and bridging the gap between African and global audiences as Afrobeats fans travel from all over the world to attend the event yearly.

Flytime Fest 2024, powered by Coca-Cola, runs from December 22–25 and kicks off with Gunna’s headline performance at Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged on December 22, followed by Nigerian rap legend Olamide on December 23, four-time Grammy-nominated Davido on December 24, and Afro-pop sensation Ayra Starr headlining her first concert in Nigeria on December 25 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

This is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna, a Grammy-nominated US rapper, first-ever headlining performance in Africa. Gunna, who recently collaborated with Asake on the hit track ‘Happiness’, is set to bring his unique rap style to lovers of rap music in Lagos.

He is signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records, an imprint of 300 Entertainment in 2016, and rose to fame with his third mixtape, Drip Season 3. In May 2024 he released his fifth studio album ‘One of Wun.’ the album featured Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch who headlined the 2023 Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged.

Other performing artists at the Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged include D’Banj, Bnxn, Fireboy, Odumodublvck, Qing Madi, and others. The festival is scheduled to be held from 22-25 December 2024

Olamide who released a seven-track EP titled “IKIGAI (生き甲斐)” in June this year is set to perform on the 23rd of December. This will be Olamide’s second headlined Flytime event after his 2018 ‘Olamide Live’ show.

Davido will be headlining the Flytime stage for the second year in a row. This year, Davido who will be performing on Christmas Eve will be expected to ride on his features and singles released this year including hits from the past for core music fans who won’t pass attending a Davido concert.

Ayra Starr will be riding on the success of her sophomore album ‘The Year I Turn 21’ as she is set to headline her first Flytime Fest show on the 25th of December. Ayra Starr has achieved multiple successes this year including becoming the African female artist with the highest number of listeners on Spotify.

In 2023, Flytime Fest hosted US rapper Roddy Rich, who delighted his Nigerian fans by performing his most popular songs. The show also featured performances by ARB band, Seyi Vibez among others.

