FG unveils draft national tourism policy

The Federal Ministry of Tourism has Unveiled Draft National Tourism Policy aimed at paving the path for Nigeria’s Global tourism leadership.

The Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, disclosed this in a virtual meeting with stakeholders last weekend in Abuja.

The minister said that the Policy was a significant stride towards advancing Nigeria’s tourism sector.

She added that it was achieved through the collaboration of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and key stakeholders.

According to her, the crucial document marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey to harness the vast potential of its tourism industry, aligning it with global standards and sustainable practices.

The minister emphasised the transformative potentials of the policy by highlighting the strategic focus on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and diversification of tourism products as essential pillars.

Ade-John further said that this would drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

“This draft policy is a testament to our collective dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector as a key driver of economic diversification. We are committed to implementing frameworks that ensure accountability, foster green initiatives, and empower women and youths,” she said.

She said that the draft policy reflected a comprehensive approach, addressing critical areas such as digital transformation, sectoral synergies with aviation among others.

Ade-John said that the policy is expected to be finalised in Oct., with a presentation to the Federal Executive Council scheduled for November.

She said that stakeholders inclusivity had been prioritised throughout the policy development process, ensuring that the voices of all relevant sectors were considered.

“The next steps involve further consultations and validation to refine the document before its implementation.

“The presentation concluded with a commitment to continuous collaboration, and dialogue among stakeholders to ensure the successful realisation of the policy’s objectives,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting witnessed participation of top government officials, private sector representatives, and key industry stakeholders.