FG endorses Ipada Initiative, commends organiser’s dedication to promoting tourism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed the Ipada Initiative and Ipada Carnival 2024, throwing the weight of the federal government behind the cultural tourism project, while giving marching orders to the state and local governments including all ministries, departments and agencies of government to give support to ensure the success of the cultural event.

The president disclosed his support and that of the entire country for the project in an official letter through Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, to Wanle Akinboboye, founder and president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, who is the initiator of the project, as part of his Motherland Beckons’ activations that are geared at promoting the African continent, Africans in Diaspora and lovers of Africa.

The letter reads in part, ‘‘I write to express my support for the Ipada Initiative and the Ipada Carnival, both of which are being promoted by Motherland Beckons in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Tourism. The initiative represents a signified opportunity to grow tourism in Nigeria and across West Africa.

‘‘As I understand, the objective of the initiative is to promote the idea of a ‘‘return to Africa’’ among the people of African descent and the enthusiasts of African culture around the world. Lagos is envisioned to be the gateway through which this initiative will expand to the African tourism industry.’’

President Tinubu further spotlighted the benefits of the project in the promotion of Africa and offering a gateway for Africans in the Diaspora to connect with the continent through Nigeria and explore their ancestral home in a very unique expedition that Ipada Initiative portends.

‘‘One of the key features of the initiative is to provide tourists, especially those from the Americas and the Caribbean, with an opportunity to explore their roots through a cultural pilgrimage. The journey, which is captured by the phrase ‘‘From Slave Ships to Cruise Ships,’’ allows the participants to retrace the historical paths sailed by their ancestors during the trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, now transformed into a luxurious experience,’’ wrote the president.

He enjoined the Ministry of Tourism, Akinboboye and his team to engage with all relevant MDAs and state and local governments for necessary support.

President Tinubu further wrote, ‘‘Additionally, the initiative aims to promote the annual Ipada Carnival in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, near the Lekki Deep Seaport. This event will serve as a focal point for tourists who wish to experience the diverse sights, sounds and tastes of the continent from which their ancestors originated.’’

The president concluded his letter by declaring, ‘‘I am highly supportive of the Initiative and look forward to the successful hosting of the maiden edition of the Ipada Carnival.

‘‘Thank you for your continued efforts to enhance Nigeria’s tourism sector.’’

Ipada Initiative is scheduled to hold between November 28 and December 8, 2024 at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos. Over five million people are targeted to come through the project that would also offer the tourists the platform to explore business opportunities in Africa through the Business Unusual programme, which entails a number of activations that will be unveiled during the 10-day event.

It should be noted that since the unveiling of the project by Akinboboye it has garnered support and endorsements from different corporate bodies, international organisations and individuals including the Minister of Tourism, who was the first to throw her weight behind it and state governments like Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti.

President Tinubu’s support and endorsement of the project, with a promise to rally the entire country behind Akinboboye, is historic as this would be the first time in the annals of the country that a president of the country will support an individual operator’s initiative aimed at promoting Nigerian and African cultural tourism sector to the global audience.