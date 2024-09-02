Expert underscores good parenting in digital age

Parents have been advised to pay more attention to child upbringing especially in this time of rise of social media and the challenge of pressure on parents to succeed in life which downplays parenting critical roles.

Sandra Oluwadare, a child care advocate told mothers at the Mamador August Women Meeting held in Lagos last weekend that parenting in this generation is unlike any other time in history.

Noting that children are doing a lot online and perhaps distracted, Sandra said “how we raise our children will determine how they fulfil their destiny in life”.

She told over 400 women who gathered for the Mamador fifth edition of the August Meeting that parenting is leadership and ”we must ensure that the children we are leading are following us”.

She regretted that many parents have relegated parenting to institutions like schools, churches and mosques. According to her parenting is what should be done with all the intentionality it deserves.

Reiterating that parenting is leadership, she told parents to show example by doing what they want their children to do. “Don’t assume the children will understand when they have not been taught. She also asked parents not to put too much pressure on their nor expect too much from them, the parents should lead by example”, she said.

Also speaking at the forum, Chinonzo Egemba, an advocate for public health who spoke on healthiness told the mothers to deal with stress instead of avoiding it. “If you live in a city like Lagos, you must deal with stress and if you deal with stress without it affecting you, then you are healthy”, he said.

Educating the women that their health is in their hands, the doctor advised them to eat in moderation, check their blood pressure and sugar levels always and engage in fitness exercises.

Speaking earlier, Chioma Mbanugo underscored the importance of women taking care of themselves and nourish their wellbeing. She said Mamador supports women to be healthy and strong to their responsibilities.

The 5th edition of the programme with theme ‘’Nourish to Flourish,” provided women with nourishing insights and inspiration to flourish.