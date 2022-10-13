Ex BBNaija star Rico Swavey has died

Ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey has died from complications from a car accident he was involved in earlier this week.

Fakoya on Wednesday was involved in a car accident that got him hospitalized and placed on life support due to injuries sustained in the crash. Family and friends on Wednesday notified the public of the incident and posted the bank account details of his mother Halima Lina Hassan UBA account soliciting an amount of N30 million for his treatment.

Read also: Movies: Brotherhood packs out cinemas, as Anikulapo tops Netflix ranking

Toby Bakare, Nollywood actor and former BBNaija housemate Swavey’s time in the house posted, “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best”

Former BBNaija housemates and friends of Swavey posted on their social handles describing him as one of the coolest housemates to come out of the house.

Newly crowned winner Phyna said Swavey was among guests at the winner’s party she hosted.