EWL’s deal room hub showcases emerging startup

The Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2024, hosted young entrepreneurs at one of its standout events ‘Deal Room,’ an initiative designed to support and accelerate the development of early-stage companies and their founders.

The Deal Room provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to potential investors, gain mentorship from industry experts, and participate in skill-building workshops.

Ebenezer Tope, co-founder of ESOSA, presented a web-based platform designed to simplify travel and itinerary planning for diasporas visiting Nigeria and other African countries.

With a focus on cultural heritage and strong local partnerships, ESOSA aims to tap into the growing market of diaspora tourism. Tope highlighted the platform’s potential for expansion, aiming to reach five other African countries within five years.

Bukunola Bolajoko, Co-Founder of Libran, introduced a carbon management solution for industries. Libran offers tailored solutions for carbon reduction and conversion, aiming to capture a significant share of the growing carbon reduction market. Bolajoko emphasised the company’s compact design and quality parameters, highlighting the potential for pilot projects and scalability across industrial sectors.

Edgar Odey, CEO and Co-Founder of PayDues, pitched a platform to simplify school fee payments for Nigerian students. By collaborating with schools, PayDues aims to reduce the stress and complexity of fee payments, offering benefits for both students and educational institutions. Odey highlighted the potential for expansion beyond Nigeria, emphasising the platform’s scalability and potential to address a common pain point for students and parents.

Joshua Oyenekan, founder and CEO of Synewave, introduced a music platform designed to empower artists by giving them control over their music distribution and fan engagement. Synewave allows artists to connect directly with fans, offering exclusive content and data insights. Oyenekan emphasised the platform’s potential to disrupt the traditional music industry model, offering artists a fairer share of revenue and greater control over their creative work.

Debbie Adebowale, CEO and Co-Founder of TAGHUB, presented a platform that connects international labels with African influencers. TAGHUB facilitates collaborations and growth in the African music industry, focusing on nano and micro-influencers. Adebowale highlighted the platform’s AI-driven profitability and its potential to bridge the gap between international labels and emerging African talent.

Deola Art Alade, founder of EWL and Group CEO of Livespot 360, emphasised the event’s commitment to empowering creatives with practical tools for global success. This year’s EWL placed a special focus on LABSPOT Creative Skills and Enterprise Development (CSED), an initiative providing training and enterprise development for youth and women in the creative sector.

Through LABSPOT CSED, EWL 2024 offered a range of masterclasses and workshops, equipping participants with valuable skills and knowledge to advance their creative careers.

