Enugu SME Agency partners MagicLabs Studio to launch motion design, animation training programme

The Enugu State Government, through its Enugu SME Agency, has taken yet another bold step forward in the pursuit of youth empowerment and essential skill development by partnering with MagicLabs Studio to launch the Enugu Magic Labs Animation Training Programme.

The initiative aims to establish Enugu as a leading center for animation and motion design in Africa, aligning with the state’s broader vision of creating a flourishing digital economy, and a pool of high-skilled professionals, with a focus on the youth.

With the growing importance of essential modern skills in the global economy, the Enugu State Government, led by Peter Mbah, has emerged as a leader in developing youth potential through innovative training programmes.

Over the years, the Enugu SME Agency has successfully equipped thousands of young people with essential skills across diverse fields such as; programming, AI essentials, plumbing, construction, and social media marketing, among others.

These efforts have not only empowered individuals to secure employment and start businesses but have also significantly contributed to the economic growth of the state.

The new partnership with MagicLabs Studio continues that tradition, aiming to enhance the skills of over 400 young indigenes and residents, preparing them to excel in the rapidly expanding global

animation industry.

As the global animation and VFX market, currently valued at approximately $270 billion, is expected to exceed $650 billion by 2030, Africa’s role in this booming sector is becoming increasingly significant. For Nigeria, and particularly Enugu State, this presents a golden opportunity to establish itself as a pivotal player in the global creative economy.

Meanwhile, the launch of the Enugu Magic Labs Animation Training Programme marks a significant step in this direction, positioning Enugu not only as a regional leader but as a global creative force, contributing to both local economic growth and the broader digital economy.

The six-month programme started on September 16, 2024, and is designed to give participants both the knowledge and practical experience they need. Graduates will be well-prepared to enter the animation industry, with strong job prospects at top animation studios.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser on MSME and Digital Economy; and director general, Enugu SME Agency, expressed his excitement about the programme, stating, “This partnership with MagicLabs Studio represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to build a vibrant digital economy in Enugu. By empowering our youth with world-class skills in animation and motion design, we are not only creating jobs but also positioning Enugu as a

leader in the global creative industry. This fulfills a part of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah’s manifesto to empower 30,000 youth annually with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st-century

economy.”

MagicLabs Studio, a globally recognized leader in creative education, brings a wealth of experience to the programme. Ferdy Adimefe, Group CEO of MagicLabs Studio, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “At MagicLabs, we are focused on expanding Africa’s creative capacity. This programme is part of our effort to bridge the skills gap and support young talents in pursuing a career in animation. We believe that the animation industry offers a wealth of opportunities for today’s youth, and we are excited to help them achieve their ambitions through comprehensive training in theoretical, technical, and business aspects of animation.”

The collaboration between the Enugu SME Agency and MagicLabs Studio is a catalyst for national economic growth, cultural expression, and global recognition.

As Enugu State continues to invest in its youth, the future looks bright for a new generation of content creators ready to share their stories with the world.

