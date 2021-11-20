Entertainment, charity top focus for Wahalanetwork – Kristen Dawodu

Showbiz entrepreneur, Oluwagbemiga Olufemi Dawodu, has explained that he is seeking to make his new enterprise, the wahalanetwork blog, the first forum where entertainment mixes with charity.

“I want people to come to the website and find multimedia contents that make them happy and at the same time find succour from the help we provide on the platform,” he said.

In addition to its primary focus on providing entertaining multimedia content, the enterprise will serve a philanthropic purpose by instituting a Saturday night giveaway similar to what social media influencer Tunde Ednut is doing on Instagram.

Dawodu, popularly known as Kristen Dawodu, or KD for short, made the disclosure when he was chatting with his fans and followers on Instagram live chat.

A famed comedian and MC and also CEO of KD Records, Dawodu affirmed: ” The future plan for wahalanetwork is to grow the audience first, however, the blog was founded to put a smile on people’s face, to help the needy. ”

The America-based showbiz entrepreneur further assured his fans and followers that wahalanetwork will not disappoint them in the provision of credible, refreshing and original entertainment content.

“As I have stated before, wahalanetwork will not rehash stories or sensationalise contents, we will provide new, and refreshing contents that make our audience, readers or followers happy and entertained,” Dawodu asserted.

He further added: “We are currently in a state of evolution. Our followers can look forward to exclusive interviews of their favourite stars, scoops on never-known-before truths about celebs, videos and photos that are new and insightful.”

He also urged his followers to constantly check www.wahalanetwork.com so as not to miss new content. “Our Instagram page, @wahalanetwork and Twitter account, @wahalanetworkB is continually refreshed with new continent such that anyone following the accounts will have contents that make their day on the go,” Dawodu assured.