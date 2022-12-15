Eloka, female artist urges youths to follow their dreams

Nigerian youths have been advised to make use of all the available opportunities and talents in them to actualise their dreams despite the harsh economic situation faced by the country.

Nnenna Eloka, a recording artist and songwriter, who gave this advice, explained that though she studied Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, at Enugu State University of science and Technology, she had to diversify to the entertainment industry, where she has comparative advantage.

Eloka born in Enugu State, relocated to Lagos State in 2020, after her University education to further develop her talent.

In a press statement made available to Businessday during the weekend, she said “I started recording in 2009 with a stage name Nelly Jay, but re-branded to Naynah in 2020 and I can boldly tell you that though it was a tough road, I am happy with what I have, as true actualization of self dreams, moreso, I see more dreams coming through”.

Eloka, who is fast gaining prominence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, explained that time had long passed when entertainment was seen as being for the “never mind them folks”.

“Don’t ever permit anyone to decide what or whom you are. We are all created differently with diverse talents. It is left for one to find his or hers ,follow your mind and achieve the fullness of your destinies”, she stated.

Eloka, pointed out that hard work, commitment and discipline plays important roles in any discipline chosen by anyone, she noted that she is into many other projects that would bring her into international space.