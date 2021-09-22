Edo-born British-trained surgeon, Aisien, dies at 91

Ekhaguosa Aisien, a retired British-trained surgeon who hailed from Oben community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, has passed on at the age of 91 after an undisclosed illness.

Aisien, an author of many books including the notable book titled, “Iwu” meaning the body markings of Edo people, is well-known in Benin City as a writer and specialist of topics which concern Benin history.

Uwa Oboh, daughter to the deceased, who made the disclosure to BusinessDay on Wednesday, said he died before midnight on Sunday, September 19, 2020 in Benin City, adding that the family is yet to announce his funeral arrangements.

“Soon after his 90th birthday, Aisien had an episode but he was very strong and we didn’t think it was that serious. For the most of this year, we have been managing him. But unfortunately, he passed on at 11:45 pm on Sunday, September 19.

“He celebrated his 91st birthday with Joy and he called me on that day to tell me I made it”, Oboh reminisced.

In his last interview with BusinessDay’s reporter in Benin City to commemorate his 90th birthday, the nonagenarian shared his exemplary life story, written records of Edo history and rewarding career.

Other books published by the historian are Erediauwa: Prince of Benin; Benin City: The Edo State capital; the Benin City pilgrimage stations; Christianity and Edo State; The Edo man of the 20th Century; Elegbe: The Prince of Benin; Ughoton; Benin Traditional Marriage Ceremony, and Ewuare II: The Oba of Benin.