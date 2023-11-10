Davido remarks, “Delay is not denial,” following his three Grammy nominations.

Davido has been at the forefront of the Nigerian music scene for more than ten years, and his music has helped Afrobeats gain international recognition.

Davido received three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards for the first time.

His popular song “Unavailable,” featuring Musa Keys, garnered him a nomination for Best African Performance. In addition, he was nominated for a third time in the Best Global Album category for his incredible fourth album, “Timeless,” and for the Best Global Music Performance category for his single “Feel.”

Davido tweeted in response to his nominations, saying, “Three Grammy nominations! He said, “Delay is not denial! “with delight.

Davido has had incredible success in 2023 thanks to the release of his “Timeless” album on March 31, 2023.

The album broke numerous first-day and first-week streaming records in Africa, confirming Davido’s status as a worldwide phenomenon.