Dapper Music leads Nigeria’s music streaming market — Report

Dapper Music has emerged as the leading Nigerian-owned record label in terms of streaming market share, according to the latest Turntable Charts report.

The label, boosted by major releases from Seyi Vibez and Vibez Inc. artists, surpassed 1 billion streams by Q3 and captured 7.97 percent of the market from Q1 to Q3 2024.

This performance pushes Dapper Music ahead of other prominent Nigerian labels, including YBNL Nation (3.61 percent) boasting new projects from Asake, Olamide, and Fireboy DML; Mavin Records (2.56 percent) with projects from Ayra Starr and Rema, and Chocolate City Music (1.28 percent). The label’s success is partly attributed to the popularity of Seyi Vibez’s “NAHAMciaga – EP,” the top album of 2024, and Shallipopi’s “Presido La Pluto,” which ranked No. 4.

Other notable players in the top 10 include Vibez Inc. (4.09 percent), Plutomania Records (1.84 percent), and ONErpm (1.72 percent). The rankings demonstrate a dynamic and competitive landscape in the Nigerian music industry, with established and emerging labels vying for market share.

For the internationals, Turntable charts also reveal that Virgin Music’s partnership with Dapper Music & Entertainment has helped it capture the largest streaming market share in Nigeria across five major platforms after entering the market just last year. Virgin Music leads at 8.62 percent, with EMPIRE at a close second with 8.25 percent, while Virgin Music Nigeria alone ranks third with 8.15 percent.

Virgin Music and EMPIRE each surpassed 1 billion on-demand streams in 2024, with 13 weeks of data collection remaining—a record for any company since TurnTable’s tracking began in 2020.

Following closely, Warner Music Group holds 4.81 percent, driven by successful collaborations with Chocolate City Music and Africori, supported by hits like TitoM & Yuppe’s “Tshwala Bam (Remix)” featuring Burna Boy.

Universal Music Group ranks sixth at 4.14 percent, owing over 50 percent of its share to its partnership with Mavin Records, which holds 2.53 percent.

Sony Music rounds up the list with a relatively lower share as Davido and Wizkid are between album cycles, while Tems’ album has had more international than domestic success, ranking 46th in Nigeria in 2024.

Turntable also revealed that the top ten companies held a combined 54.1 percent market share from Q1 to Q3, surpassing the combined share of remaining companies (45.9 percent).

