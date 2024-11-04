Quincy Jones, musical innovator and impresario, dies at 91

Quincy Delight Jones, a musical titan who has had over 70 years of influence across the entertainment landscape, passed away at age 91.

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, said he died on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones elevated the voices of dozens of entertainers — most indelibly the late Michael Jackson. He was arguably the most versatile pop cultural figure of the 20th century, perhaps best known for producing the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad for Michael Jackson in the 1980s, which made the singer the biggest pop star of all time.

He also produced music for Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin with his artistry in combining jazz, rhythm-and-blues and classical orchestration.

Born in Chicago on March 14, 1933, Jones’s journey was a testament to his extraordinary talent, boundless creativity, and unwavering passion for music.

From a young age, Jones displayed an innate musicality. He honed his skills as a trumpeter and arranger, studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music and later serving in the U.S. Air Force. His early career saw him working with renowned jazz musicians like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles, laying the foundation for his future success.

In the 1960s, Jones transitioned to film scoring, composing iconic soundtracks for films like ‘In Cold Blood’ and ‘The Italian Job (1963)’. His work in film earned him critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations. However, it was his foray into popular music that truly cemented his legacy.

As a producer, arranger, and composer, Jones collaborated with some of the greatest artists of all time. His work with Michael Jackson, including the groundbreaking albums “Thriller” and “Bad,” redefined the boundaries of pop music. Jones’s innovative production techniques and his ability to blend genres seamlessly revolutionized the industry.

Beyond his musical achievements, Jones was a cultural icon. He was a pioneer in breaking racial barriers and promoting diversity in the entertainment industry. His philanthropic endeavours, including his work with the Quincy Jones, Listen Up Foundation, aimed to empower young people through music education.

Jones’s impact extended far beyond the music industry. He was a visionary entrepreneur, a successful businessman, and a passionate advocate for social justice. His life story is a testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and perseverance.

Tributes poured in from around the world upon the news of his passing. Michael Jackson, during his lifetime, often credited Jones as his mentor and collaborator, praising his genius and unwavering support. Frank Sinatra, another legendary figure, hailed Jones as “the hottest thing in music.” Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of Jones, described him as a “creative genius, a visionary, and a dear friend.”

Jones’s daughters, including Rashida Jones, a renowned actress and producer, and Kidada Jones, a fashion designer, also paid heartfelt tributes to their father. They spoke of his unwavering love, his endless support, and his profound influence on their lives and careers.

Quincy Jones’s legacy is immeasurable. His music continues to inspire and entertain, his innovative spirit continues to shape the industry, and his impact on popular culture remains undeniable. He will be remembered as a true visionary, a musical genius, and a cultural icon whose contributions will be cherished for generations to come.

