COSON members celebrate multimillion naira royalty

The members of Copyright Society of Nigeria, few days ago, went agog during their Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, following the approval of N465.5M as their royalty distribution.

The distribution which is the highest in the history of the organisation, began immediately as several COSON members started receiving bank alerts on their phones while still at COSON House, where the AGM was held.

The AGM practically turned into a carnival as the former President of PMAN and Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji, who presided at the General Meeting, delivered a moving address which he titled, “The COSON Spirit”.

The celebrated copyright warrior was praised repeatedly by joyous COSON members after delivering his speech in which he said, “We have deployed the law, like no other organization in the history of Nigeria, to form a bulwark against the people, in and out of government, who have tried everything to hijack and plunder COSON or if they fail, to kill COSON.

“I wish to state that I have been to practically every court in the land, have mounted the witness box and testified, and have won victories on behalf of COSON that many had thought were impossible.

“Without the decisions of those distinguished Judges of the Courts who remain committed to truth and justice, COSON, this great pan Nigerian organization that has become the nation’s most formidable agent of strength, unity, progress and growth for the creative industry, would have since been sucked dry and wiped away.”

With sadness in his voice, Chief Okoroji said, “Let me state that I verily believe that in these hard times, we could have done more, much more for the musicians of Nigeria. It is a paradox that the institution established by the state to enable us to soar and achieve great results for our nation, conspired with carpetbaggers and fraudsters to become the greatest obstacle to our progress and success. But… we continue to fly, due to the unbreakable COSON Spirit.”

In his speech, the COSON Chairman thanked the Management led by General Manager, Mrs. Bernice Eriemeghe Ashibuogwu, for their contribution to the success of the society, Identified at the AGM were such persons as the President of the Creative Industry Group, Amb. Felix Duke; President of the Music Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MUPMAN), Eng Sharon Wilson; Afro Juju music super star, Sir Shina Peters; Righteousman Erhabor; celebrated female singer, Stella Monye; Pop Music sensation, Alex O; Gospel Music Minister, Kenny Saint Brown; Koffi Tha Guru, Steve Black and many more.

Also present were members of the COSON Board such as Abuja based, Chief Uche Emeka Paul, Enugu based music toaster and publisher, Angus Power Nwangwu and Oge Kimono, first daughter of the unforgettable Rub-A-Dub Master, Ras Kimono.

