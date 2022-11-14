Colour, creativity, artistic excellence trail performances at EKO NAFEST

While many who witnessed the spectacular opening ceremony of the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), were enthralled by the colour on display by the contingents from across the country at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, venue of the opening ceremony, subsequent activities at the National Institute for Sports, National Stadium, Surulere Lagos, held more spellbound.

The many activities at the National Institute for Sports showcased sheer creative ingenuity, amid revealing raw talents among the contingents.

One of the exciting activities was the indigenous fabric and fashion competition, which tasked the contestants on innovation.

The competition, which was held at the National Institute for Sports had Bayelsa, Delta, Ogun, Kogi, Ekiti and Kwara states slug it out for the best place, as each state exhibited its wealth of creativity.

Bayelsa States showcased a range of well-designed outfits from; beautified Etipiri, abada, aso-oke and tie and dye fabrics.

Rivers State exhibited carefully designed uniforms for various purposes, while Ekiti presented its indigenous ‘Ala’ fabric in a dramatic way.

But Delta creatively used local fabrics such as aso-oke, ankara, adire, and isiagu to design uniforms and corporate wear. It is like imagining a security personnel being dressed in Isiagu fabrics.

The fashion parade continued with Kwara, which used its local fabrics to create different designs.

The enthralling things about the Kwara outing is the use of its ‘asho-etu’ and ‘sanyan’, materials that were sought-after in ancient times, to create modern wear.

As expected, Ogun proudly presented its ‘adire’ fabric in a way that it is simple, yet beautiful. There were top ranges of designs made from ‘adire’ fabric at the Ogun show.

Lagos, the host state, displayed footwears made with the combination of rafia and aso-oke. The products were unique considering the sheer creativity that went into their design and production.

There were several skills acquisition sessions aimed at empowering women, and children at the festival. The participants were trained in soap/detergent making, make-up artistry, local weaving, creative designing of shoes, bags among others.

Speaking at one of the skills acquisition sessions, Runsewe applauded the creativity of the beneficiaries and the quality of their local products, while urging the public to patronise them in order to sustain their business.

The festival also harnessed talents among the participating students at the essay competition, themed “Culture and Peaceful Coexistence”. While many students who excelled were rewarded in the essay competition, all the participating students had a timeout with Ibijoke Sanwo-0lu, first lady of Lagos State, at Lagos House Marina, especially Precious Inioluwa Olabanjo, an SS2 student of Model Secondary School, Alabaka, Akure, Ondo State. Precious, who came weeping to Eko NAFEST to represent her school and state in the essay competition, went back smiling courtesy of the good gestures of the Lagos First Lady and Olusegun Runsewe, director general National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), the organisers of the festival.

A unique spice to the offerings at the festival is the cultural market where artifacts, local fabrics and designs, fashion accessories are generously on display and offering visitors the opportunity to buy souvenirs for their loved ones at Eko NAFEST.

As well, the cultural market also offered restaurants where most Nigerian local delicacies were served.

As Eko NAFEST ends today, Sunday, Runsewe remarked that this year’s edition has even surpassed expectations in terms of organization, participation, quality of activities, empowerment and security.

He also expressed appreciation for the host state, noting that Lagos is very significant as many historical events that formed Nigeria have taken place in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the festival is not ending yet until Babajide Sanwo Olu, governor of Lagos State, unveils the 370 Wonders of Nigeria at the closing ceremony today, November 13, 2022.