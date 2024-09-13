CIMG honours Labadi Hotel’s David Eduaful

David Eduaful, first Ghanaian managing director of Labadi Beach Hotel, a premier 5-star facility, has been crowned the ‘Marketing Man of the Year 2023’ at 35th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) on September 7, 2024.

A citation following the award praised Eduaful for establishing himself as an astute achiever, a corporate personality and a go-getter.

“In the year under review, your quest to deliver outstanding values, exceptional strategic insights and exclusive leadership has seen you and your team pick the highest gong of the night. You led the team to pursue well-thought-out and customer-centric initiatives that resonated well with your patrons, thus creating a high top of mind brand awareness,” portions of the citation stated.

The award organisers also recognized the managing director for leading Labadi Beach Hotel to accumulate nearly fifty-three million Ghana Cedis (GHC53m) profit in 2023.

Additionally, Eduaful was also lauded for the hotel’s CSR initiatives, which have seen him championing projects in the fields of education, sanitation, health and youth development.

On the night, Labadi Beach Hotel was also crowned the ‘CIMG Marketing-Oriented Hospitality Facility (Hotels) of the Year 2023.

“You strove to be a first-choice facility to stay in, work for, invest in and partner with. As a result, you have strengthened your market position and image, delivered profitability and positive returns to patrons and stakeholders through innovation and human capacity building,” the accompanying citation read.