Transcorp Hotels honoured for quality service offering

Transcorp Hotels Plc has once again demonstrated its leadership in the hospitality industry by being named the Best Hospitality Service Provider in the Hotel/Hospitality Awards 2024 by Global Brands Magazine (GBM). The Nigerian Exchange (NGX)-listed company is the owner of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online platform for booking accommodation and experiences.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship property of Transcorp Hotels Plc, is also ranked number one on Trip Advisor, an international review platform in customer satisfaction and value for money. The new award by GBM reinforces the company’s industry leadership.

Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest and most respected brand publications globally, conducts an annual series of awards to honour companies that have distinguished themselves as industry leaders. Now in its 12th Edition, the Hotel/Hospitality Awards celebrate those who set the standard for excellence in the sector. This year, the awards focused on recognising top performers in the hotel and hospitality industry. An external research team was tasked with evaluating the nominees, who were selected from a highly competitive pool of entrants. Transcorp Hotels Plc emerged victorious due to its exceptional commitment to innovation, quality, branding activities, and superior customer service.

In receiving the award, Transcorp Hotels Plc has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the Nigerian hospitality sector. The company continues to lead with a robust system that not only meets but exceeds industry standards, making it a beacon of excellence in the hospitality sector in Nigeria.

In its half year 2024 results, the company’s revenue grew by 61 percent to N29.7 billion from N18.4 billion. The growth reported by the hotel company can be attributed to a 60.6 percent rise in its room revenue-generating segment which grew to N19.6 billion in H1 from N12.2 billion in the same period of 2023, thereby accounting for 65.9 percent of the total revenue reported in the period, a growth that signifies high customer satisfaction.

Commenting on Transcorp Hotels’ half year 2024 results, Dupe Olusola, managing director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels, that the company set another performance record with its H1 2024 numbers. “As we continue to combine our high standards with operational excellence, execution, exceptional guest experience and consistent financial discipline, we are confident in our ability to keep growing in line with our strategic objectives and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders. We are excited about the launch of our upcoming 5,000-capacity event centre later this year,” she added.