Burnaboy rakes in over N4bn ticket sales from Farm Arena Square

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burnaboy, became the first Nigerian music artist to sell out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, ranking over N4 billion in ticket sales.

Tickets sold for as low as $184 with an average of $500 and as high as $3,500. According to BusinessDay calculations using the average sales of N213,500($500) multiplied by the total capacity for a music concert in the arena of 21,000, with today CBN’s current exchange rate of N427 the sum total of $10,500,000 will cost over N4,483,500,000.

Posting to their verified Twitter page, State Farm Arena confirmed that the Nigerian artist indeed filled out the capacity to the brim.

During the concert which was titled ‘Love Damini,’ he performed songs such as ‘Anybody’ ‘Location’ ‘On the Low’ ‘Kilometer’ ‘Last Last’ and many others.

With recent sold-out performances at the world-renowned 20,000 Madison Square Garden, the 20,300 Accor Arena in France, the 16,500 Ahoy Arena, the 17k Ziggodome in Holland, and the 19,000 Toyota Centre in Houston.

His performance at the concert got fans talking on Twitter. Here are some of the comments:

AY Comedian said, “Las Las beyond breakfast, Burnaboy is a big goat for lunch and dinner on every level of musical culture. I was so proud to be a Nigerian”

Banter Collins “ It was a historic night as over 21,000 people went crazy the moment Burnaboy performed his global smash hit ‘Last Last’ at 21k capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta”.