Burna Boy eyes investing in arena as poor infrastructure delayed show

Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has come under massive scrutiny for acting unprofessional as fans who paid to come to see him perform at his “Lagos Love Damini” concert which was supposed to start by 11pm was made to stand for more than 4 hours waiting for his appearance till he came on stage at 3:30 am the following day. The singer has released a statement blaming poor infrastructure in the audio setup and structure of the organisers of the show and has promised to build world-class infrastructure for stage performances.

In his statement, he said, “Let’s be clear, I wasn’t late, my band wasn’t late. We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stagecraft. There were three options available to me: wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, coke out by 11pm without sound, and call a breach of contract and pull the plug.”

Although Burna Boy never mentioned who gave him those options he went on to say he was taking matters into his hands together with his team to build a world-class infrastructure for stage performance calling on potential investors to join him. “I’m gathering the troops to work on building world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian Entertainment Business. Investors and stakeholders, please hit me up, we need to make some changes,” Burna Boy said.

He apologized to the fans for the way the show was run and called out the organiser for doing an abysmal job and putting the fans through the ruckus. He called out WonderX who were the show organisers, KC Kennedy, Olisa Adibua, and Creative Economy Catalysts for a poorly organized show.

Some fans however don’t seem too pleased with the statement saying it does not fit for a world-star artist. Twitter user Wumi Tuase said, “Nah I’m actually irritated. Giving Burna Boy’s PR a big zero for that nonsense statement. It’s so disrespectful & unprofessional for a supposed world star.”

Though he apologized and addressed the late show-up, Burna Boy has so far remained silent on his rants calling out fans and disrespecting them for statements made about him and his mother on social media. The Grammy award winner was also called out on social media for punting a fan in the head as the fan tried to get on stage to meet him.