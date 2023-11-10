Burna Boy breaks numerous Grammy records

…following his four Grammy Award nominations in 2023

Burna Boy, one of the musicians bringing African music to the world stage, has been awarded four Grammy nominations in 2024.

His album ‘I Told Them’ received a nomination for Best Global Album, his single ‘City Boy’ for Best African Music Performance, his song ‘Alone’ for Best Global Music Performance, and his song ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

He is now the first performer from Nigeria to receive four nominations in a single year.

Another historical achievement: Burna Boy’s nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance makes him the first African lead artist to receive a nomination outside of the global categories.

With his four nominations, he now has ten nominations overall, a record for Nigeria.

In addition, he makes history by being the first African musician to receive five Grammy nominations in a row, from 2019 to 2023.