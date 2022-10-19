Brotherhood viewership rise but trails King of Thieves in 4th week

Groeh Studios’ action /drama film ‘Brotherhood’ has seen an impressive viewership as Jade Osiberu’s brothers at war push movie audiences to the cinemas to compete with Anthill and Euphoria 360’s ‘King of Thieves at the Nollywood box office wars.

In its fourth week, box office revenues for ‘Brotherhood’ have grossed over N210 million becoming the second-best-performing Nollywood film released this year after King Of Thieves which was released in April and grossed N233 million.

Jade Osiberu’s action-pack movie follows Wale and Akin (played by Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz and Tobi Bakare) two brothers who became orphans at a young age when their parents were killed on New Year’s Day, on their way home from the traditional crossover service that had been held in a church. Growing into adults Wale joins the police force, while Akin becomes a criminal of the law who joins a gang of brothers. The climax of the film sees Wale taxed to hunt his brother and the gang of robbers down.

The award-winning Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali’s crystal-clear cinematography is proof that Nollywood studios recruit outside talent to produce films that appeal to the country’s expanding filmgoers.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the film may be making its way to Prime Video Naija once it has completed its run in theaters to continue competition with King Of Thieves on the same streaming platform. Greoh Studios has partnered with the streamers and is getting ready to release Gangs of Lagos, its first-ever Nollywood original film.