Boost for hospitality, travel as Lagos welcomes The Art hotel

Nigeria’s hospitality and travel sector are set to experience another milestone as a 5 Star boutique Art-Deco Hotel, The Art Hotel, Lagos located in the heart of Victoria Island (Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Way, VI), is set to officially open its doors to welcome guests to a distinct kind of luxury hospitality on July 11th, 2022.

Designed with keen attention to detail, the first-of-its-kind hotel will offer unmatched hospitality experiences in Nigeria’s commercial hub as the “art-tainment” atmosphere makes the hotel a travel enthusiast’s home away from home.

The Art Hotel is a magnificent edifice characterized by contemporary art installations primarily from one of the most prominent Art Galleries in West Africa, the Nike Art Gallery. The boutique hotel is also adorned with curated art pieces from notable Nigerian artists by the likes of Peju Alatishe, Ndidi Emefele, Tola Aliki, Sanusi Olatunji, Nike & Tola Wewe, and Bolaji Ogunwo, to name a few.

Developed by Dreamspaces Development Ltd along with a team of exceptional experts from the hospitality industry, the hotel is set to endear its guests to wonderful staycations with a refreshing ambience and excellent service.

The Art Hotel boasts impressive state-of-the-art amenities, including conference and meeting rooms, a standard Gym, a posh lobby with a 6-story glass ceiling atrium that enhances natural lights, an art lounge gallery, rooftop swimming pool, a cloud terrace restaurant, and the Mist Restaurant and lounge.

The decorated rooms pay homage to the traditional Oniru ruling house in Lagos, with the Duke Standard rooms, Duke Superior Rooms, Prince Deluxe Suites and Emperor Suites.

The hotel has bridged the gap between indigenous culture and contemporary creativity.

Commenting on the unveiling, Tunji Abdul, the chief executive officer of the Art Hotel, stated that “After a challenging 5-year planning and development process, we are delighted and honoured to be opening our doors to the general public as we have positioned ourselves to meet the growing demand of the business community, art lovers, and The Explorers.

“We will offer an unmatched hospitality experience while aiming to serve our unique guests. Our vision is to become the leading provider of differentiated, boutique Art-Deco hotels in key cities worldwide, starting with Lagos”.

The Art Hotel has the combination of pristine hues and a selection of artistic furnishings to give a balanced touch of simplicity and sophistication.

It is an experience to capture guests’ minds from the moment they walk in, making it even more memorable and delightful.