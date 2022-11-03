Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria on Sunday

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest production from Marvel Studios, is set for its African premiere in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday 6 November 2022.

The African premiere will honor Wakanda and the Marvel Studios film franchise, as well as all of its African heritage and richness.

According to Moses Olumuyiwa Babatope and Kene Okwuosa FilmOne Co-founders, said they are enthusiastic about the premiere and film’s release.

“Being very instrumental to the release of Black

Panther: Wakanda Forever and the home of Disney in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team, it will be celebrated for a long time.

“We at Filmone Entertainment are fully committed to working with The Walt Disney Company to deliver a grand African premiere, even as we channel all our arsenal towards realizing a momentous box-office performance for the title” they said.

The film’s global theatrical release will be on November 11, 2022.

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans will see some familiar faces as well as new characters, according to the production studio.