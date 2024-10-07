Biden presents Presidential Lifetime Service Award to Nigerian couple

Joe Biden, America’s President has presented Nigeria’s Kingsley Okonkwo and his wife Mildred with Presidential Lifetime Service Award for restoring broken relationships and reinforcing family values across continents.

The Presidential Lifetime Service Award is one of the most prestigious civil recognitions in the United States, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to volunteer service and building a stronger nation.

Joe Biden noted that “the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. I congratulate you in taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good and I am proud to present you with Presidential Lifetime Service Award in recognition to your service to this great nation”

Kingsley Okonkwo’s tireless efforts stand among notable honorees such as D.K. Olukoya, another recipient earlier this year, and Steve Polgar, the youngest awardee in 2016.

This accolade, according to the statement comes just days after both Kingsley and Mildred were honored by the City of Houston for their exceptional contributions to strengthening family bonds. The award, presented by Houston Councilmember Willie R. Davis, praised their “visionary approach” to transforming relationships, not only in Houston but globally. “Their dedication is a beacon of hope for families across continents,” Davis said. “We thank them for being guiding lights in a world that so desperately needs it.”

A statement said that over the past year, Kingsley and Mildred have toured over 30 cities across the world, offering practical insights and tools to repair fractured relationships and reinforce family values. From Africa to North America, to Canada, the UK, and Australia, their message has resonated deeply with thousands. “As certified coaches, the couple has become known for their hands-on approach to relationship counseling, using every opportunity to touch lives and restore harmony”.

For Nigerians, this recognition goes beyond personal achievement—it is a testament to the profound impact that individuals from the country’s diaspora continue to have globally. “As the Okonkwos carry forward their mission, many are eager to see what more this dynamic duo will achieve in their journey to inspire and uplift families worldwide”.

Share