Babajide unveils book to equip event planning businesses with future work tools

Nike Babajide, chief executive officer of Atmospheric Events, has unveiled a comprehensive book to empower aspiring event planners and businesses with expert guidance and tools to succeed in the industry.

She explained at the unveiling that the book is a culmination of her experience of over a decade in the event planning industry, and is designed to provide a roadmap for aspiring event planners and businesses to achieve success.

According to Babajide, the book covers essential topics such as event concept development, budgeting, venue selection, vendor management, and marketing strategies.

She noted that the book also addresses common challenges faced by event planners, including time management, crisis communication, and post-event evaluation.

“The event planning industry is rapidly growing, and there is a need for a comprehensive guide that provides practical insights and expert advice,” Babajide said.

“The book is designed to fill this gap and provide aspiring event planners and businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed,” she said.

It is also a valuable resource for entrepreneurs in the event planning industry and anyone looking to gain practical insights into planning events.” She added.

According to the author, the book comes with a ready-made event planning package, including templates and checklists, and covers essential topics such as mood boards, floor plans, client communication, budgeting, and marketing.

“I wrote this book to bridge the gap in event planning resources for Nigerians. “My goal is to empower aspiring event planners and businesses with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver exceptional events and thrive in the industry.”

“I am passionate about empowering the next generation of event planners and businesses to achieve their goals. “I believe that this book will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to succeed in the event planning industry.”

The launch event was attended by key industry players, including Taiwo Oderinlo, president of the Rentals Professional Association; Adefunke Kuyoro, ex-Appoemn president; Eunice Iwu Basil, AEVA president; Olufunbi Akinyoosoye, Appoemn president; Tosin Odunlami, CEO of Torge Events and Olasunkanmi Akande, CEO of Lavish by Michelle among others.

She stated that the book is now available for purchase on major online platforms, and she plans to launch a series of workshops and training sessions to complement the book’s release.

She is no doubt is a leading event planner and expert in her field, known for her exceptional skills, dedication to excellence, and passion for delivering flawless events.