Art of giving: Your last-minute guide to Nigerian artisanal gifts this Christmas

It was five days to Christmas…

The sun was dipping low, casting a golden glow over the chaotic streets of Lagos. Ada tapped her fingers anxiously on the steering wheel, caught in traffic as hawkers weaved between cars, selling everything from chilled drinks to holiday hats. The countdown to Christmas had begun in earnest. Only five days left, and she hadn’t bought a single gift.

In her mind, a jumble of to-dos swirled—family gatherings, festive meals, and gifts for her loved ones. Something thoughtful. Something meaningful. But with time slipping away, she feared she’d end up with generic, last-minute finds.

Then it struck her—the vibrant stalls she often passed at the Lekki Arts & Craft Market, the handmade chocolates from a shop she once visited in Ikeja, the sweet scent of shea butter candles she’d admired in Abuja. The answer was all around her: Nigeria’s talented artisans, whose creativity transformed local materials into gifts that whispered care and culture.

Ada smiled, finally knowing how to give with purpose this year.

Sweet Treats to Delight the Taste Buds

For the ones who love indulgence:

Dada’s Daughters Chocolates (Lagos): Crafted from rich, Nigerian cocoa, these handmade treats are pure joy. Whether it’s dark, milk, or infused flavours, their beautifully wrapped boxes are a delicious personal gift. Prices from ₦3,000.

Loshes Chocolates (Abuja): For a burst of flavour, these chocolates come in fun varieties like orange zest and coffee swirl. Compact and cute, they’re perfect for small hampers. Prices from ₦2,500.

Tip: Pair a few bars with a handwritten note for a simple yet heartfelt package.

Jewelry That Tells a Story

For those who love to sparkle:

Kome Jewelry (Benin City): Think beaded bracelets and brass designs inspired by Edo heritage. Each piece is a blend of culture and craftsmanship. Prices from ₦4,000.

Tae Afrika (Lagos): Leather-woven bracelets and bangles that suit men and women alike. These are timeless, stylish, and start at just ₦2,500.

Oluwakemi Gureje Designs (Ibadan): For that festive flair, their coral bead and cowrie-shell pieces are perfect. Starting at ₦5,000.

Luxury Pick: Customise a piece for that extra-special someone. Prices for bespoke designs start around ₦20,000.

Candles and Scents to Warm the Home

For a cosy Christmas:

Abela by Scents of Africa (Lagos): Think lemongrass, ginger, and coconut-infused soy candles. Each one is a mini escape wrapped in a beautiful jar. Prices from ₦3,500.

Olori Candles (Abuja): Scents of cinnamon, orange, and pine make for the perfect festive fragrance. Prices from ₦4,000.

R&R Luxury (Lagos): Their shea butter candles or reed diffusers make for thoughtful gifts that calm the soul. Gift sets start at ₦7,000.

Quick Tip: Pair a candle with a sprig of dried lavender or a handmade soap for a complete self-care bundle.

Fashion Accessories for Effortless Style

For the ones who adore flair:

Itesiwaju Scarves (Ibadan): Hand-dyed adire and batik scarves in rich hues that scream heritage. Perfect for dressing up or down. Prices from ₦3,000.

The Lady Maker (Lagos): Sleek, locally made leather handbags that are both stylish and sturdy. Prices start at ₦15,000.

Jide Gear (Abuja): Ankara-print bow ties and pocket squares—perfect for men who love a touch of tradition. Starting at ₦3,500.

Style Tip: Mix and match accessories for a personalised combo that shows you know them.

Raise a Festive Toast with Local Drinks

For the life of the party:

Palm Wine by The Palm Tribe (Port Harcourt): Fresh, bottled palm wine—authentic and ready to pour. Prices from ₦2,500.

Ile Oluji Bitters (Ondo): A taste of tradition in every sip. Great for those who love herbal infusions. ₦2,000 per bottle.

Oduwa Gin (Lagos): Locally distilled, botanical-infused gin that adds a touch of class to any celebration. Prices from ₦7,000.

Gifting Hack: Put together a mini drink hamper with locally made glasses for extra flair.

Where to Find These Gems, Even at the Last Minute:

Lagos: Lekki Arts & Craft Market, Ikeja City Mall, or Terra Kulture.

Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall or The Artisan’s Collective at Central Area.

Online: Check platforms like Konga, Jumia, and Trade Nigeria for express delivery.

As Ada stepped into the bustling market, her worries melted away. There were gifts woven from tradition, moulded by hand, and scented with stories. Christmas wasn’t about rushed shopping—it was about giving pieces of home, wrapped in love.

Happy last-minute shopping!

