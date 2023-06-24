Albantsho announces finalists for iDraft Screenwriting Program 2023

Albantsho Limited, a creative technology start-up and storytelling platform enhancing authentic African stories through a story marketplace, has unveil the finalists of the anticipated iDraft screenwriting program for 2023.

The program attracted a number of submissions from talented screenwriters across the continent, vying for the opportunity to participate in an intensive 8-week program. This program will guide participants in refining their stories, from concept to production-ready screenplays.

The workshop which serves to train and equip beginner to intermediate writers on best industry practises will be evaluated by the panel of judges, comprised of industry professionals and experienced writers.

Below are the list of finalists:

Kelvin Amamize (Nigeria) – Homebound

Beaty Opanga (Kenya) – The Stowaway Princess

Tawanda Vombo (Zimbabwe) – Motapa

Ogochukwu Umeadi (Nigeria) – Katari

Hope Matthew (Nigeria) – The Dream Job

Chitaru Junior (Zimbabwe) – The Girl Who Saw Ghosts

Nkeoma Umudu (Nigeria) – Taagbo

Ademola Aderinale (Nigeria) – Kappi

June Wairegi (Kenya) – Unmade

Francis Onyeka (Nigeria) – Like Minds

Evelyn Gachuchu (Kenya) – Rivaval

Chioma Lawrence (Nigeria) – A Walk On Chalks

Victoria Ogunwemimo (Nigeria) – The Dreamer

Rishama Madaki (Nigeria) – The Divorcees

According to a statement by the company, the finalists demonstrated an exceptional ability to craft engaging narratives with compelling characters, all aimed at showcasing the human experience. Their scripts span a diverse range of genres, from heartwarming dramas to thrilling horrors and historical fiction, unveiling the untapped depth and breadth of African storytelling.

The iDraft workshop will be led by a team of writers and mentors, including Amanda Moresco, Chucko Esiri, Chidi Barbara, Gilbert Bassey, Nikita Mokgware, Emil Garuba, Lauren O’connor, Stephen Asamoah, Odolina and the facilitator, Jamil Quebaka.

The group will guide participants on a transformative journey of self-discovery, helping them unleash their cathartic stories and develop projects ready for production. Red TV and Temple Films are also said to evaluate the scripts for potential production.

The workshop will culminate in the Griot panel event on July 28th, where Albantsho’s product will be officially launched to the public, and winners of the Annual Scriptwriting Contest will be announced during a grand award ceremony.

The Programs Director, Daphne Atstutse extended her appreciation to all the participants for their submissions, as their passion and dedication to storytelling.