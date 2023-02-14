Alabi Yusuf: How viral campaign photo is changing a dropout’s future

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently visited the Alaba neighborhood in Lagos with his campaign train. He was greeted by a cheerful crowd of supporters while he waved at the crowd from his SUV’s open sunroof as the crowd cheered him along the streets of the Orlie-mile 2 road.

Esther Umoh a Nigerian professional photographer from Akwa Ibom State who is the official photographer for the Peter Obi campaign train was on the streets that day documenting proceedings with her camera. One of the images showed a boy standing in front of Obi’s SUV with his arms held out and staring up at the presidential candidate as if he were waiting for a superhero to come save him. The image soon gained popularity under the name “Daddy Oyoyo,” a slang for welcoming parents home in Nigeria.

The image looked like something out of a movie and it quickly became the most shared image that day.

One Twitter user @manny_ekpe tweeted saying “The actual renewed hope.” Another user Mercy Abang tweeted “A photo with a thousand words.” Popular sport photographer Pooja praised the image as one of his best photos from the presidential campaigns giving credits to the framing, the story, the moment and the connection. Appreciating the photographer, another Twitter user Ugochi tweeted “Big shout out to @EstherUmoh10 for capturing this beautiful moment and changing this young man’s story.”

Alabi Yusuf Quadri, the 15 years old boy in the viral picture, is a secondary school drop-out, it was gathered. His mother was unable to save up enough to pay his school fees.

Just like Yusuf, millions of Nigerian children find themselves out of school due to the rising cost of living that has mostly affected lower income families. According to UNESCO’s latest global data on out-of-school children, Nigeria now has about 20 million out-of-school children with the country’s education budget for 2022 being only 5.4 percent of the country’s total annual budget.

Not long after the picture of Yusuf went viral some supporters took it upon themselves to locate him.

Twitter user IruefiNG spoke to the boy and his mother and after figuring out their current state of living decided to post his story online and solicit for help to send the boy back to school. Yusuf’s account details have been shared online with supporters already sending funds to his bank account increasing his chances of picking up his education where he dropped it.

“I have just spoken to our Lagos rally OBIdient poster boy Yusuf Alabi and his mum, his dad is late. We have initiated plans to get him off the streets and into the classroom, updates will be posted here, please DM me if you want to be a part of this, cheers,” IruefiNG tweeted.

A case of intellectual property theft occurred when a one person took the viral picture and sold it on Opensea, an NFT trading platform where digital works can be traded in crypto currency. Umoh, who owns the rights to her pictures, didn’t know about it. The person uploaded the image on Opensea and titled it ‘the new Nigeria’ selling the work at 0.5 ETH which is the equivalent of $760.93 (N350,423).

Umoh took the matter seriously, threatening to head to court.

“Putting up my work on @opensea without my permission is really not a great thing to do. I don’t know who this person is. Out of seven siblings, four are lawyers. Please act responsibly. I don’t like wahala,” she tweeted

Pooja replied to Umoh telling her to contact Opensea support to file a complaint which will get the image dropped and the account banned for life. Umoh has since sent an email and tweeted that Opensea responded positively. She expressed hope that the NFT seller will follow through to the end of the case.

Visual political communication has become increasingly important and has become central to keeping candidates and what they stand for in the electorates’ minds.

Other examples of images that have gone viral and made their subjects famous include the ‘hand raising’ Aisha Yesufu, and the ‘EndSars Flag boy’, and the group protesters sitting at the Lekki toll gate, all of which were taken during the EndSars movement of October 2020.