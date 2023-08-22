Akwaaba Travel Market’s Medical Tourism Expo draws global partners

More hospitals from various countries including Turkiye and Ghana have registered for this year’s Akwaaba African Travel Market. They will be joining other Hospitals from Nigeria and the Philippines at the biggest travel expo in West Africa.

The event will be providing a platform for networking with Health and Tourism Professionals. This year’s event will be in partnership with the Turkish group Turquaz Serenas. The 3-Day event will include the Food Fair, Medical Tourism Expo, African Youth Tourism Bantaba and Destination Wedding Expo.

Akwaaba African Travel Market an international travel, tourism and hospitality event organised annually in Lagos, Nigeria is aimed at businesses, investors, governments decision – makers and buyers in the industry, providing business opportunities, industry news and showcasing products in Africa and around the world.

It will be hosting foreign delegates from over 30 African countries, with participation from Turkey, Philippines and the diaspora. The 19th edition for the African Travel Market promises to be robust with participations of dignitaries and stakeholders in Africa and Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Following the success of the 1st Medical Tourism Expo at the 18th Akwaaba African Travel Market in 2022 with the participation of Lagos State Ministry of Health, Turquaz Health Tourism, Turkish Airlines and Medical Park, the organisers of the event have announced further participation of Turquaz, Serenas and the Ankara Chamber of Commerce at the 2023 edition from Turkiye.

Many hospitals and hospitality groups from Turkiye are also expected to grace the event which is scheduled to be held at Eko Hotels & Suites Convention Centre on the 3rd-5th September 2023.

According to Ikechi Uko, the Health Ankara stand at the 19th Akwaaba African Travel Market will avail delegates a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional healthcare offerings of Ankara.

“Discover the innovative strides being made in medical tourism and experience the future of healthcare firsthand”, he said.

Speaking further, he said an advance team from Turkiye were in Lagos earlier to assess the facilities at Eko Hotel and met with officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture. They were received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry at Alausa Ikeja.

Participating in the 19th Akwaaba African Travel Market will be an opportunity for Ankara to showcase its healthcare excellence, promote medical tourism, emphasize innovation, and offer delegates a hands-on experience of the city’s healthcare advancements. This participation will contribute to Ankara’s reputation as a premier destination for medical tourism and foster partnerships in the healthcare and travel sectors.