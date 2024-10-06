Akwaaba Travel Market: Consolidating industry feats with spectacular 20th edition

For three days, (September 22-24, 2024), Lagos and Nigeria at large felt the presence and impact of African and global tourism stakeholders, who gathered in the country to light up the industry.

This year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market, the largest travel fair in West Africa, recorded the highest number of participants from across Africa and beyond since COVID-19 pandemic.

No fewer than 3000 delegates and 29 exhibitors across15 countries, and some states in Nigeria, graced the fair.

Excitedly, the fair, which has grown in the number of participants, exhibitors, solution-based workshops, seminars and creative engagements to stimulate healthy rivalry among stakeholders, despite challenges, turned 20 years this year.

As expected, the two decades milestone offered the organisers and the industry stakeholders opportunity to celebrate the remarkable feat as some travel fairs, including government-sponsored ones that started same year have fizzled out.

Of course, the 20th edition, which held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, its traditional venue since inception, lived up to expectations.

From high level government functionaries, top notch industry stakeholders and high profile personalities that graced the flag off ceremony to the exhibitions and awards given to deserving personalities and organisations, rich B2B engagements and to several insightful paper presentations, Akwaaba Travel Market had a spectacular show this year.

Moreover, 100 African tourism practitioners were honoured with the Africa Travel 100 Global Leaders Award at this year’s edition, in recognition of their contributions to the industry.

Yet again, the age-long debate on the best culinary offerings in West Africa, especially between Nigeria and Ghana was reignited at the fair with the ‘Jollof Rice War’ among nine chefs, where tourism queens across African countries were the judges.

Apart from providing rich activity that spiced the fair, the Jollof Rice War offered refreshment to the participants, while Chef Niychas emerged winner of the contest.

Also, for the first time in the history of the fair, there was a lead sponsor, which was clinched by MTN Nigeria.

Speaking at the fair, Omowunmi Olatunbosun, head, SME Segment, Enterprise and Business, MTN Nigeria, noted that the telecoms company is ready to assist practitioners in the tourism and travel business in the areas of market expansion, customer enlargement and more.

“MTN’s offerings include digital applications, market expansion, customer engagement and bespoke solutions tailored to industry problems. “Implementing these solutions could reduce costs, increase productivity and drive down expenses, ultimately contributing to the growth of the tourism sector,” she explained.

As well, the 20th edition was marked with another first in the history of the fair. The Fatimah Garbati’s Outreach N5 million Grant debuted at the fair and was given to the first set of winners, which included travel and hospitality firms, five travel journalists, tourism institutions, among others that received cash awards.

Apart from the Jollof Rice War, award presentations to deserving exhibitors, the three-day expo also featured panel discussions, destination presentations, B2B sessions, raffle draws, among others.

According to the organisers, the initiative was aimed at empowering the next generation of tourism leaders in the country.

Once again, medical tourism was on spotlight as Turkish medical outfits took advantage of their participation to engage the Nigerian and West African public on quality healthcare service offerings.

Earlier, David Nana Anim, Okatakyie Nana Anim 1, president, Royal Chiefs of Ghana, while declaring the travel expo open, alongside other dignitaries, commended the efforts of the organisers for sustaining the brand over the years.

In her address at the fair, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, commended the organisers of the fair for unrelenting in their aim of promoting and developing travel and tourism in Nigeria, Africa and beyond for 20 years now, noting further that the country needs more of such platforms and collaborations to stimulate tourism development, amidst being intentional with youth involvement.

The minister noted that Nigeria stands at the forefront of tourism revolution and is positioned to become a leading global destination considering vast untapped potential of the tourism sector, which employs 1.91 million people, with the hope of multiplying the figure in coming years.

“Tourism contributed 3.65 percent ($17.3 billion) to Nigeria’s 2022 GDP.

Domestic tourism saw 3 million trips in 2023, up 20% from 2022, with 200 million potential travellers. We welcomed 1.2 million international visitors in 2023, boosting foreign exchange. Our cultural landscape boasts 1,000+ annual festivals, 1,000+ attractions, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and diverse parks and reserves,” she disclosed at the fair.

Also excited that his brainchild has grown to a global event, Ikechi Uko, publisher, ATQ News and the organiser of the fair, noted that resilience has been the driving force of the fair since inception. .

“Our resilience is fired by the fact that we have a mission to improve travels and tours in Africa. We were also supported by many willing people for the mission we laid out. Resilience was not a personal attribute in this sense because there was a job to be done and there were willing hands to support and build a travel market for Africa,” he said.

According to him, tourism is a serious business that deserves all necessary investments and promotions.

He commended some states like Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, among others that have appointed knowledgeable people to take charge of their tourism, with results being witnessed today.

Speaking on the 20th edition of the expo, he said, “This year’s edition is the first time the expo will attract the largest number of participants from countries in Africa and beyond. It is the first time for countries like Italy, Zimbabwe and Botswana to attend Akwaaba. We hope to do better in the coming years”.

Going forward, the subsequent editions of the expo, according to Uko, will hold alongside; Naija Seven Wonder, Chinet Aviation Expo, Bantaba Expo and Weizo, which are also organised by him in Lagos, Abuja and Accra.

There were commendations too for the resilience of the expo.

“I want to commend Mr. Ikechi Uko, the organiser of Akwaaba. Sustaining this expo for 20 years is not a joke. As you can see that Ghanaians and Nigerians are brothers and sisters, we are not enemies. Let us take advantage of this platform to network. I am so proud of this brand and happy to be celebrating with the good people of Nigeria.

Tourism should be the key driver of the economy all over the world. We must work in unity to ensure we groom the industry to yield bountifully from it,” the Ghanaian royal father said.

“We are always happy to identify with Akwaaba and every other project of Ikechi Uko because of their sustainable impacts on our businesses and tourism industry in the West African region”, Olanma Ojukwu, CEO, GOTA, Benin Republic, said.

Gabe Onah, chairman, Carnival Calabar, was more than excited to be alive to witness the expo, which he supported on personal and official grounds, grow and is now a global delight for industry stakeholders.

Commending the expo, Agatha Iyok, CEO, Flora Travel and Tours, Cameroon, confessed that the travel fair has been a source of inspiration and a platform to gain professional expertise to better her business.

She hopes to flag off a similar travel expo in Cameroon very soon, which she tagged “Cameroon International Tourism Fair” all because of the tutulage and exposure at the fair over the years.

For Ahmed Naaman, CEO, Dodi Travels, Ghana, Akwaaba is worth celebrating for being a veritable platform for networking, travel knowledge sharing and collaboration in Africa’s travel industry.

Zena Mshana, a Tanzanian and CEO, Yourholidayabroad, who won the Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Award, described the Akwaaba as a veritable platform to groom and empower your entrepreneurs in the tourism space.

“I am excited to be in Nigeria and to be honoured at Akwaaba. With the huge success trailing the expo, delegates should continue to explore the platform for the improvement of their businesses,” she urged.

Also excited, Wale Ojo-Lanre, a veteran travel editor, who was part of the pioneer travel media that covered the Akwaaba Travel Market, commended the organisers for holding on for two decades despite the challenges.

Ojo-Lanre, a lawyer, who is now the director-general, Ekiti State Tourism Bureau, used the expo platform to create awareness on the goals of the bureau, which he said was to increase tourists’ arrivals to the state, enhance visitors’ satisfaction, promote sustainable tourism practises as well as foster collaboration among tourism players.

“As we showcase our accomplishments at Akwaaba, we are also promoting the potential of our state as a premier tourist destination for those who value education, history, and culture,” he noted.

For Bolaji Mustapha, president, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), the resilience and endurance of the organisers are commendable and reasons for the successful 20 years outings.

Some of the exhibotors in this year’s edition include: Lagos State Government, Royal Caribbean, Unicorns Tour, Hotel2fevrier, Costa Cruises, Royal Senchi, Riva Travels, Ibom Air, Cinderella, Ethiopia Airline, Travel Tank, Uganda Airline and Carnival Calabar, Lux Manjani Zanzibar, Ghana Tourism Authority, Kenya Tourism Board and African Regent Hotel.

Tanzania Tourism, Alisa Hotels, Trip Benny, Gambia Tourism Board, Rainbow Tourism Group, among others, also exhibited.

However, the organisers commended, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior and Kemi Nanna Nandap, comptroller general of Immigration Service, for facilitating hassle-free and cheaper visas for the delegates from across the world.

This has never happened before in this magnitude in the history of the expo and in the Nigerian Immigration Service, Uko observed.

“Many thanks to the Minsiter of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, for bringing about the significant reduction in fees for Visa on Arrival,” the organisers noted.

Meanwhile, as the stakeholders look forward to the 21st edition, Uko appreciated the participants, describing them as the reason the expo has been on for 20 years and running.

“Thank you for coming for the 20th Akwaaba. I appreciate the tourism queens from other countries, who are present here. I was spurred to start Akwaaba by the need to encourage Africans to travel within Africa, because of the huge potentialities I saw and I want to appreciate everyone who has supported me all the way,” he concluded.

Share