Africa’s dried fruits market is on a steady rise, driven by increasing health consciousness, urbanisation, and the demand for convenient, nutritious snacks. As local entrepreneurs and agribusinesses innovate, dried fruits are no longer just an export commodity; they are reshaping Africa’s food industry.

Here are the top five countries leading the charge:

South Africa

South Africa is the undisputed leader in Africa’s dried fruit market. The country’s robust agricultural sector and advanced processing capabilities enable it to export dried fruits to major global markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, and the rest of Africa. Dried apricots, peaches, and raisins are among its most sought-after products.

Beyond exports, domestic consumption is also rising. In 2023 alone, South Africa imported $4.17 million worth of dried fruits, primarily from Turkey, China, Chile, Germany, and Thailand. This highlights the growing local demand alongside its strong export footprint.

Egypt

Egypt’s rich agricultural landscape and favourable climate make it an emerging powerhouse in the dried fruit sector. The country’s proximity to key markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa positions it as a crucial player. Egyptian dried dates, figs, and apricots are widely consumed locally and increasingly sought after abroad.

Egypt’s investment in food processing and packaging technologies has further strengthened its competitive edge, making it an attractive source of high-quality dried fruit products.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is rapidly expanding its dried fruits industry. With a growing middle class, urbanization, and a shift toward healthier snacking habits, dried fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, and cashew apples are gaining traction.

Entrepreneurs like Affiong Williams of ReelFruit are at the forefront of this revolution, transforming local produce into world-class dried fruit snacks. Nigeria’s potential for both local consumption and export growth remains immense, as companies continue to develop processing facilities and tap into global markets, including the United States and Europe.

Morocco

Morocco has long been known for its high-quality agricultural produce, and its dried fruit sector is no exception. Dates, figs, and apricots are staples in both domestic consumption and exports. Moroccan dried fruit products are popular in Europe and the Middle East, benefiting from the country’s strong trade agreements and efficient logistics networks.

Additionally, the government’s agricultural initiatives support farmers and agribusinesses, ensuring continued growth in the sector.

Kenya

Kenya’s dried fruit market is experiencing rapid expansion, particularly in the export of dried mangoes, pineapples, and bananas. The country’s tropical climate and strong agricultural base provide an ideal foundation for dried fruit production.

With increasing investments in food processing and preservation, Kenyan dried fruits are becoming more competitive on the global stage. The sector is also driving employment and value addition for smallholder farmers, ensuring sustainable growth.

Africa’s Dried Fruit Market: A Global Opportunity

The rise of these five countries in the dried fruit industry signals a broader trend—Africa is no longer just a supplier of raw agricultural produce; it is adding value, creating jobs, and positioning itself as a competitive player in global markets.

For investors, entrepreneurs, and agribusiness stakeholders, the African dried fruits industry presents untapped potential. With rising demand in Europe, the Middle East, and the US, the time is ripe for African dried fruit brands to go global.

The question is: Who will be the next African entrepreneur to turn local abundance into a global brand?

