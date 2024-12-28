A Soulful Christmas: Embracing Joy and Renewal for the New Year

In Nigeria, Christmas isn’t just a festive season; it’s a vibrant celebration that wraps the country in warmth and unity. Picture the streets lined with twinkling lights, the cool harmattan breeze gently blowing, and families gathering to share love and laughter. With over half the population cherishing Christmas traditions, this period is perfect for nurturing your soul and setting a rejuvenating tone for the New Year. Here are some practical ways to experience a joy-filled Christmas that enriches your spirit and prepares you for the year ahead.

Rediscover the Essence of Christmas

Christmas is about joy, reflection, and community. It’s a time when streets are adorned with lights, and families gather to share meals and stories. Embrace these moments by engaging in activities that reflect the true essence of Christmas, such as attending midnight mass or listening to carols. The poet and philosopher John O’Donohue once said, “Christmas is the time to celebrate the inner music that the soul makes.” Let this season be a melody of joy and thanksgiving for you and your loved ones.

Create Traditions That Celebrate Togetherness

Traditions anchor our celebrations, making each moment more meaningful. These might include decorating with vibrant colours for church services or preparing special dishes such as Jollof rice and fried rice, which hold a place of honour at every Christmas dinner. Engage your family, especially the younger ones, in preparing these meals or decorating the house, creating memories that bind and build your family’s story.

Focus on Giving, Not Receiving

The act of giving is an integral part of Nigerian culture, particularly during Christmas. I remember my mum sending us off with baskets of food and drinks to the neighbours and in turn receiving food back.

As the Yoruba saying goes, extend your generosity beyond your immediate circle. Consider donating to orphanages or providing Christmas packages for the less privileged. Such acts of kindness not only bring joy to others but also enrich your own spirit.

Take Time for Reflection

Amidst the festivities, find moments for solitude and reflection. The end of the year is a perfect time to look back on your achievements and setbacks. Reflect on your journey, noting the lessons learnt and plotting a course for the future. Keeping a journal or simply taking quiet walks can provide the space for these important reflections.

Practice Mindfulness and Gratitude

Mindfulness teaches us to live in the present and appreciate life’s blessings. This practice can be particularly grounding during the hustle of the Christmas season. Each day, identify things you are grateful for. It could be as simple as the joy of a family reunion or the peace of a morning prayer. Gratitude shifts our focus from what we lack to the abundance we often overlook.

Prepare for the New Year

Use the reflective nature of the season to set intentions for the New Year. Instead of broad resolutions, choose specific, achievable goals. Whether it’s advancing in your career, improving personal relationships, or starting a new business venture, setting clear objectives gives you a roadmap to follow, making your aspirations more attainable.

Conclusion

A joyful Christmas is one that fills both the air and spirit with festivity, love, and reflection. In our nation, where community and faith are pillars of daily life, the Christmas season is a profound opportunity to deepen these connections and prepare for a fruitful New Year. As you celebrate, let the joy of the season permeate your being and inspire a hopeful and vibrant start to the New Year. Remember, in the words of the late great Chinua Achebe, “Nobody can teach me who I am. You can describe parts of me, but who I am – and what I need – is something I have to find out myself.” This Christmas, may you find more of yourself and carry that into the New Year.

