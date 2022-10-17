A feel of Aura by Transcorp Hotels

There is a digital platform that is handy and connects people to unique accommodation, great food and memorable experiences in Africa, yet influenced by local culture.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels is worth trying out. The online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences, is an innovation of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc, which offers users incredible experiences and stress-free bookings amid discounts.

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, business development director (Aura).

Aura provides a great selection of exquisite properties at the best prices, carrying out verification on all listings on the platform to ensure that guests are choosing from the right pool of options, and in keeping with the known high standards of the parent company Transcorp Hotels Plc. The hospitality company, which also owns Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has continued to expand its excellent hospitality services, with a world-class event center that can seat close to 4,000 guests expected to be completed in 2022. The company’s property in Calabar is also being upgraded to sustain the quality of services the hospitality brand is known for.

Aura by Transcorp Hotels supports official travel, relocation, or staycation and ensures that employees of corporate bodies are well rested and focused on delivering business results. Companies that have sales representatives who are always on the move have found Aura by Transcorp Hotels to be a key partner, with guaranteed access to verified apartments that ensures the comfort and safety of their staff.

“There are carefully selected restaurants as well as personalized chef experiences on demand for corporate meetings and events. We also have an array of refreshing day experiences as well as packages for corporate retreats and strategy sessions,” Okafor-Obi added.

In addition to the impressive features offered by Aura, guests can rest assured that they are fully covered if they ever get involved in an accident whilst in an Aura apartment. This insurance feature is provided in partnership with digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, and it guarantees the protection of the lives and properties of guests, ensuring that they have a truly memorable Aura experience without fears or worries.

Commenting on the significance of Aura by Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc., explained that the recently launched business is the piece that completes the puzzle for the company, as it seeks to offer wholesome luxurious experiences to guests beyond its well-known properties in Abuja or Calabar.

“Our brands are individually distinctive and collectively powerful. We have consistently delivered world-class guest experience and excellent services across all our touch points, and impressive value to stakeholders. This is what users of Aura by Transcorp Hotels will also continue to enjoy,” Olusola said.

To get access to unique accommodation, food and localised experiences listed on Aura, users can download Aura by Transcorp Hotels on Google Play and Apple App Store.