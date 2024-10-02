5 hidden gems in Lagos you’ve probably never heard of

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest and most vibrant metropolis, is a thriving hub of culture, entertainment, and history.

Known for its vibrant culture and energy, the city has a lot more to offer than its busy streets and markets. Beneath the surface lies a world of serene and captivating spots that showcase its natural beauty and rich history.

From private lounges and underground music scenes to unique recreational spaces, the city offers a wealth of hidden gems that flavour Lagos’ dynamic energy differently.

Read also: Nigeria’s tourism industry: 9 hidden gems you should explore

According to the Lagos shopping festival, here are five hidden gems in Lagos you’ve probably never heard of:

Jaekel House

This well-preserved colonial mansion, located within the Nigerian Railway Compound, offers a glimpse into Nigeria’s railway history.

Located at Nigerian Railway Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, the museum showcases historic photographs and artefacts, making it a must-visit for history buffs looking to learn more about Lagos’ past.

Jhalobia Recreation Park and Gardens

An unexpected green space in Lagos, Jhalobia is a botanical garden offering tranquillity amid the city’s chaos.

Located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos, the garden is known for its lush lawns, ornamental plants, and scenic walking paths, it’s a perfect spot for relaxation, family outings, or private events.

Read also: Fun places to visit in Lagos

Nike Art Gallery

Founded by renowned artist Nike Davies-Okundaye, this gallery houses an impressive collection of African art and textiles. It’s a cultural oasis where visitors can learn about traditional Nigerian craftsmanship, with more than 8,000 diverse artworks ranging from paintings to beadwork.

The Nike Art Gallery is located at Elegushi Road, Ikate Roundabout, Lekki.

Lufasi Park (Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative)

For nature lovers, Lufasi Park is a quiet retreat located at KM 41, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos. It combines conservation with recreation, offering beautiful trails, picnic areas, and rescued animals.

The park is dedicated to preserving endangered species and educating visitors on environmental sustainability.

Read also: How to survive on low budget in Nigeria

National Museum Lagos

Established in 1957, the National Museum Lagos is one of Nigeria’s most important cultural institutions located in Onikan, Lagos Island. It houses a remarkable collection of Nigerian art, including ancient sculptures, traditional crafts, and artefacts from the Benin and Ife civilizations.

Notable exhibits include royal regalia, terracotta figures, and Nok culture artefacts. The museum also provides historical insights into Nigeria’s pre-colonial, colonial, and independence periods. It’s a must-visit for anyone interested in Nigerian heritage and cultural preservation.

Share