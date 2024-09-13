20 years of D’banj, ‘The Entertainer’

For many reasons, the 2004 edition of the ‘Big Nigerian Independence Intro Jam’ was significant. It was the first sold-out Nigerian music concert in the UK, with performances from some of Nigeria’s best music artists, and the breakout stage for Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D’banj.

D’banj, whose performance was because of some internal issues within the JJC and 419 Squad crew, wowed everybody as he performed with his famous mouth organ. While leaving the stage, he said, “If you don’t know D’banj, now you know D’banj.”

This was D’Banj announcing himself as a music superstar ready to entertain Nigerians. It has been 20 years since then, and the music star commemorated it with the release of his 7th studio album, ‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel.’

Dbanj, now 43, latest album, released on August 16, 2024, is a testament to his enduring legacy as a Nigerian and African music industry trailblazer. Having dominated the scene in the early 2000s and 2010s, his new album drew strength from his smooth vocals, conveying the tale of a gentleman entering middle age yet still asserting his status as an entertainer.

The 13-song album blends selected features—including Awilo, Akon, Wyclef Jean, and Youssou Ndour—with pioneers of Afrobeats’ innovation. While some may view this album as nostalgic for millennials, it is a masterful work that showcases Dbanj’s graceful evolution, much like fine wine, leaving a lasting impression on listeners worldwide.

Over the past 20 years, D’Banj has been a prominent figure in the African music industry and was credited as one of the forerunners of mainstreaming Afrobeats.

Early Life

D’Banj was born on June 9, 1980, in Zaria, Nigeria. He studied at the Nigerian Military School and then went on to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos. After graduating with honours, he worked as an engineer for a few years before pursuing music full-time in the UK.

Career

In 2004, D’banj officially began his music career under BackBone Music, under the imprint of 419 Squad, founded by JJC Skillz, a veteran Nigerian hip-hop and music business mogul.

Between 2004 and 2006, Ayo Shonaiya managed D’banj and Don Jazzy, another up-and-coming music talent, under the R70 imprint. His first three music videos, which included ‘Mo gbo lo won,’ ‘Tongolo,’ and ‘Tongolo remix,’ were produced and directed by the R70 crew.

Later that year, he signed a record and partnership deal with Don Jazzy to create the famous Mo’ Hits label, which officially launched him into the Nigerian music scene. His first single, ‘Tongolo,’ was released in 2005 and was an instant hit in Nigeria.

Since then, he has released numerous albums like ‘Rundown’ (2006) and ‘Entertainer’ (2008), and singles such as ‘Why Me,’ ‘Oliver Twist,’ ‘Fall in Love,’ ‘Emergency,’ ‘Mr Endowed,’ ‘Igwe,’ ‘Something for Something’ and many more hits that dominated the 2000s and early 2010s.

In 2010, D’Banj began collaborating with American artists like Snoop Dogg and, in 2011, signed a deal with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. That same year, D’Banj scored a major hit with his single ‘Oliver Twist,’ which topped several African charts and fared well in the U.K. and Europe.

The Koko Koncert, which took place at HMV Apollo Hammersmith in London on August 29, 2011, was a highlight of D’banj’s career. The event was hosted by comedian Eddie Kadi. It featured stellar performances from the Mo’Hits All Stars: Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr. SID, D’Prince, and K-Switch alongside top music talent Tiwa Savage, Kas, Dotstar, and the surprise guest Kanye West.

The event was capped off by West removing his chain and wearing it on D’banj, and to music enthusiasts in that era, that was a huge deal as Kanye West was one of the biggest artists in the world.

Kanye West’s performance at the Koko Concert signaled the start of a new era of collaboration with international artists. Today, Nigerian acts are celebrated worldwide through international creative collaborations, business partnerships, and distribution deals.

In 2012, D’banj and Don Jazzy’s partnership ended as the pair split up. According to reports, the two former creative partners agreed to the decision to part ways.

The once-thriving music duo faced increasing tensions within their Mo’Hit Records partnership. Disagreements over business structure, D’banj’s dominance, and financial disparities among artists contributed to the strain. A pivotal moment came when D’banj’s involvement in a political campaign sparked public outrage, leading Don Jazzy to publicly distance himself from the controversial move.

The growing rift, coupled with D’banj’s perceived absence during the crisis, ultimately led to the collapse of their successful partnership.

After dissolving his partnership with Jazzy, D’Banj began working on a compilation album that would eventually be released on his new venture, DB Records.

The album ‘D’Kings Men,’ was not a proper D’Banj solo release, though he was heavily featured on numerous singles alongside numerous African artists and American guests like Big Sean and Kanye West. D’Banj teamed up with Akon on two songs in 2015 called ‘Feeling the Nigga’ and ‘Frosh’. These songs were part of his EP, ‘ An Epic Journey,’ which he released as a series of music videos. D’Banj’s music was becoming more like urban hip-hop at this time. He released another album called ‘King Don Come’ in 2017.

Reuniting with Don Jazzy

In 2024, D’banj marked his 22nd year with the release of ‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel,’ while maintaining a good relationship with Don Jazzy.

D’Banj recently shared a video of his visit to Don Jazzy, where he invited him to his 20th-anniversary celebration in the music industry. Looking back on their two decades in music, D’Banj reflected on their many accomplishments as brothers, entertainers, and unwavering supporters of each other.

Posting the video on his X handle, the 43-year-old musician captioned it: “My 20-year journey cannot be complete without It’s @DONJAZZY again! Inviting him to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia. As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I remember our countless memories and milestones. Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. I love you always, brother! OooSHeeeee.”

Awards and Accolades

D’Banj has won numerous awards, including Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2006, Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards in 2011, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2014, Best Male Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 and several others. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2013 for his collaboration with Kanye West on the song ‘All Of The Lights’.