10 richest people in Taiwan at the outset of 2024

Taiwan stands out with its impressive roster of billionaires who have made significant contributions to various industries.

As of the beginning of 2024, the island nation boasts a diverse group of individuals who have accumulated substantial fortunes through their ventures.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Here are the Top 10 billionaires in Taiwan at the outset of 2024 as of January 13.

Barry Lam – $10.4 Billion

At 74 years old, Barry Lam, a visionary entrepreneur, leads the list with a net worth of $10.4 billion. Renowned for his contributions to the electronics and computer industry, Lam, as the co-founder of Kinpo company, left Kinpo and founded Quanta Computer.

Zhang Congyuan – $8.0 Billion

At the age of 76, Zhang Congyuan has made his mark in the footwear industry, amassing a fortune of $8.0 billion. As the head of a Huali manufacturing empire, Zhang’s business acumen and commitment to quality have elevated his company to international acclaim.

Terry Gou – $7.1 Billion

A familiar name in the electronics sector, 73-year-old Terry Gou has been a key player in Taiwan’s economic growth. With a net worth of $7.1 billion, He is the founder, former chairman, and chief executive officer of Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer.

Lin Shu-hong – Net Worth $6.9

At the age of 95, Lin Shu-hong is a stalwart in the petrochemicals sector. Despite his age, Lin continues to be a driving force in the industry, showcasing the longevity and resilience of Taiwanese business leaders. He co-founded the Chang Chun Group in 1949.

Tsai Eng-meng – $5.8 Billion

Aged 66, Tsai Eng-meng has carved a niche for himself in the food and beverages sector, amassing a substantial fortune of $5.8 billion. His entrepreneurial prowess and strategic investments have propelled his company to the forefront of Taiwan’s F&B industry. Tsai succeeded his father as chairman of Want Want food company.

Pierre Chen – $5.6 Billion

At 67 years old, Pierre Chen, with a net worth of $5.6 billion, is a notable figure in the electronics sector. His leadership and innovative approach have positioned his company as a key player in the global market. He is the founder and chairman of Yageo Corporation.

Daniel Tsai – $4.7 Billion

In the realm of finance, 67-year-old Daniel Tsai has distinguished himself with a net worth of $4.7 billion. He and his brother Richard Tsai run Fubon Financial Holding Co., founded by their father Tsai Wan-tsai.

Richard Tsai – $4.7 Billion

At 66 years old, Richard Tsai is another influential figure in Taiwan’s finance sector, sharing the same net worth as his brother, Daniel Tsai. Their contributions to the financial landscape have solidified his position as one of the key players shaping the nation’s economic trajectory.

Samuel Yin – $4.2 Billion

Aged 73, Samuel Yin, with a fortune of $4.2 billion, has made significant strides in the retail sector. He leads the Ruentex Financial Group, which makes investments in China and Taiwan. Ruentex is primarily renowned for its construction initiatives and supermarket, and retail business RT Mart.

Tsai Hong-tu – $4.0 Billion

Rounding off the top 10 is 71-year-old Tsai Hong-tu, a notable figure in the finance sector with a net worth of $4.0 billion. His financial expertise and strategic investments have propelled him into the ranks of Taiwan’s wealthiest individuals. He currently chairs Cathay Financial Holdings