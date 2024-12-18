10 local Nigerian Christmas adventures for couples and families to enjoy

Here are 10 engaging activities in Nigeria for young couples and small families (with 5 people) this Christmas, covering a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation.

1. Explore the Lekki Conservation Centre (Lagos)

Activity: Walk the famous Canopy Walkway (the longest in Africa), have a picnic, and enjoy the kids’ playground.

Why: Great for bonding, wildlife sightings, and enjoying nature.

Tip: Arrive early to avoid crowds and bring mosquito repellent.

2. Spend a Day at Zuma Rock Resort (Niger State)

Activity: Swim, hike, or take scenic photos with Zuma Rock in the background.

Why: Offers adventure, relaxation, and an iconic landmark experience.

Tip: Plan a short hike around the rock with a guide.

3. Visit Kajuru Castle (Kaduna State)

Activity: Explore the medieval-style castle, enjoy the pool, and take in stunning views.

Why: Unique blend of fantasy and luxury, great for romantic getaways or family trips.

Tip: Book a stay ahead of time and bring swimwear.

4. Enjoy Nature at Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls (Osun State)

Activity: Climb the seven layers of waterfalls and have a family picnic.

Why: Perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Tip: Wear comfortable, water-friendly shoes and bring snacks.

5. Take a Boat Ride at Oguta Lake (Imo State)

Activity: Relax on a boat ride, enjoy lakeside views, and visit the confluence of the blue and muddy waters.

Why: A serene location for couples and children alike.

Tip: Visit during the dry season for a smoother experience.

6. Discover History at the National War Museum (Abia State)

Activity: Learn about Nigeria’s history, see relics from the Civil War, and explore the outdoor displays.

Why: Educational and thought-provoking for both adults and children.

Tip: Engage a guide to get detailed insights.

7. Relax at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort (Lagos)

Activity: Swim, play beach games, and enjoy cultural performances.

Why: A blend of beach fun and African-themed luxury.

Tip: Book a cabana or day pass in advance for a stress-free visit.

8. Hike and Explore Olumo Rock (Ogun State)

Activity: Climb the rock, explore caves, and learn the history of the Egba people.

Why: Combines physical activity, culture, and stunning views.

Tip: Hire a guide to learn the rock’s history and legends.

9. Tour the Nike Art Gallery (Lagos)

Activity: Admire diverse artworks, watch live art demonstrations, and shop for souvenirs.

Why: Perfect for art enthusiasts and families looking for cultural enrichment.

Tip: Entry is free, but budget for art pieces or crafts if interested.

10. Attend the Agbokim Waterfalls Picnic (Cross River State)

Activity: Enjoy the cascading waterfalls and relax with a family picnic.

Why: The beauty of the rainforest and waterfalls is stunning for both couples and kids.

Tip: Visit during the rainy season for the fullest flow of water.

Share