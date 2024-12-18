  • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
December 18, 2024

10 local Nigerian Christmas adventures for couples and families to enjoy

Here are 10 engaging activities in Nigeria for young couples and small families (with 5 people) this Christmas, covering a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation.

1. Explore the Lekki Conservation Centre (Lagos)

Activity: Walk the famous Canopy Walkway (the longest in Africa), have a picnic, and enjoy the kids’ playground.

Why: Great for bonding, wildlife sightings, and enjoying nature.

Tip: Arrive early to avoid crowds and bring mosquito repellent.

2. Spend a Day at Zuma Rock Resort (Niger State)

Activity: Swim, hike, or take scenic photos with Zuma Rock in the background.

Why: Offers adventure, relaxation, and an iconic landmark experience.

Tip: Plan a short hike around the rock with a guide.

3. Visit Kajuru Castle (Kaduna State)

Activity: Explore the medieval-style castle, enjoy the pool, and take in stunning views.

Why: Unique blend of fantasy and luxury, great for romantic getaways or family trips.

Tip: Book a stay ahead of time and bring swimwear.

4. Enjoy Nature at Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls (Osun State)

Activity: Climb the seven layers of waterfalls and have a family picnic.

Why: Perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Tip: Wear comfortable, water-friendly shoes and bring snacks.

5. Take a Boat Ride at Oguta Lake (Imo State)

Activity: Relax on a boat ride, enjoy lakeside views, and visit the confluence of the blue and muddy waters.

Why: A serene location for couples and children alike.

Tip: Visit during the dry season for a smoother experience.

6. Discover History at the National War Museum (Abia State)

Activity: Learn about Nigeria’s history, see relics from the Civil War, and explore the outdoor displays.

Why: Educational and thought-provoking for both adults and children.

Tip: Engage a guide to get detailed insights.

7. Relax at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort (Lagos)

Activity: Swim, play beach games, and enjoy cultural performances.

Why: A blend of beach fun and African-themed luxury.

Tip: Book a cabana or day pass in advance for a stress-free visit.

8. Hike and Explore Olumo Rock (Ogun State)

Activity: Climb the rock, explore caves, and learn the history of the Egba people.

Why: Combines physical activity, culture, and stunning views.

Tip: Hire a guide to learn the rock’s history and legends.

9. Tour the Nike Art Gallery (Lagos)

Activity: Admire diverse artworks, watch live art demonstrations, and shop for souvenirs.

Why: Perfect for art enthusiasts and families looking for cultural enrichment.

Tip: Entry is free, but budget for art pieces or crafts if interested.

10. Attend the Agbokim Waterfalls Picnic (Cross River State)

Activity: Enjoy the cascading waterfalls and relax with a family picnic.

Why: The beauty of the rainforest and waterfalls is stunning for both couples and kids.

Tip: Visit during the rainy season for the fullest flow of water.

