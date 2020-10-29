WTO DG: FG to engage stakeholders in final push for Okonjo-Iweala
Innocent Odoh, Abuja
The Federal Government has said that despite the opposition of the United States to the candidacy of the Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, (WTO), Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised….
