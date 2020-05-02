World gets rare good news on Covid-19 as race for cure and vaccine gathers pace

It is a rare hopeful weekend for a world that has been riled by deadly Coronavirus pandemic after news the US Drug Agency has approved the use of the antiviral Remdsivir for the treatment of emergency cases while in German, twelve persons have been administered doses of a promising vaccine.

Remedsivir is made by Gilead Sciences while the vaccine trial in German is a collaboration between Pfizer BioNtech. There is also another vaccine trial going on in the United Kingdom.

The scramble to fill the vaccine and treatment void in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus has seen scientist from most of the leading countries joining forces to investigate Covid-19.

There is hefty benefits for the winners of this race in which national interests will loom large, especially when it comes to vaccine production.

Analysts say the first nation to get a vaccine will have an economic as well as a health advantage over others. And countries are already jostling for position.

In the US, President Donald Trump’s operation warp speed aims to accelerate vaccine production to about 1 million by so there is enough for most Americans by the year end.

In the UK where there has been a global tie up between AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, scientists and biomedical engineers hope to make 100 million doses of a vaccine ready before year end, with Britons getting priority.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, plans to mass produce the same drug, with most at least initially destined for the home market in India.

For nations and the pharmaceutical giants, there is great risk in being left behind. The 2009 swine flu pandemic is an unhappy precedent.

Developing countries could not get access to vaccines after wealthier nations stockpiled as self-interest dictated a more inclusive approach. Danger is if poor countries cannot get or afford vaccines, new waves of infection will break out.

Both governments and the private sector are investing heavily. Two weeks ago, the US offered a staggering $500 million grant to support the blistering race to find a vaccine and cure quickly.

Pfizer said this week it will spend $500 million on Covid-19 research, mostly on its vaccine collaboration with Germany’s BioNtech and its shares are up 28%. The shares of Moderna, the Massachusetts based firm have more doubled since it was linked with a potential vaccine.

But scientists say in the most part making a vaccine is not a money-spinner. It is risky: just 6 per cent of vaccines got to market between 1998 and 2009. Here is what you should know about the unfolding race.