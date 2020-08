The Federal Government has explained why motorists on Eko Bridge in Lagos have had to endure pains and stress of staying in gridlock longer than necessary, citing a failed portion of the bridge on approach to Alaka. For motorists on the bridge, also called Second Mainland Bridge, it has been long tortuous days commuting from…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE