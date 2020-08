The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to mandate commercial banks instead of the electricity distribution company (DisCos) to take full responsibility for collections is expected to dent the liquidity challenges facing Nigeria’s electricity supply industry. The 11 DisCos are struggling to meet their obligations to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) and…

