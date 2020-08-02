Wanton killings in Nigeria question value govt places on citizens’ lives
…Ikokwu, Odumakin, Henshaw, Dogo, others accuse FG of insensitivity ...CAN kicks, demands halt of carnage … Buhari in rehash of regret, says rise in insecurity ‘very disturbing’
The inclusion of ‘don’t kill’ in the code of conduct God handed down to man through Moses as Ten Commandments underpins not just the sanctity of human life, but also the value and premium God has placed on life. In spite of that, man with his cannibalistic instinct, still destroys and wastes life using lethal…
