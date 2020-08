Nigeria’s economy shrank 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday. This marks the first time the economy is contracting since 2017 and means the economy is now one quarter away from recession. The Q2 2020 growth rate indicates a drop of -8.22 percentage points and a…

