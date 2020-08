For the sixth time in their history, Bayern Munich, are European Cup/Champions League winners. Bayern won the 2019/20 Champions League with a 1-0 win over PSG in a very tight game. Kingsley Coman scored a header in the 60th minute to put the German giants level with Liverpool for third-most all time in Europe and…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE