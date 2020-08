The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that international flight operations would resume on August 29. Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, announced the resumption date for international flights on Twitter on Monday. “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with…

