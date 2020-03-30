UK’s Coronavirus fake news unit ‘dealing with 10 stories a day’

The UK government’s unit to tackle fake news about coronavirus handles as many as 10 articles a day.

The Rapid Response Unit – which operates from within the Cabinet Office and No 10 – coordinates with departments across Whitehall to deploy the appropriate response when misinformation is identified online.

Up to 70 incidents a week, often false narratives containing multiple misleading claims, are being identified and resolved, the government said.

Digital secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We need people to follow the advice of our medical experts so we can protect the NHS and save lives.

“But false or misleading information about coronavirus shared online could undermine our efforts.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP Damian Collins – who led the government’s investigation into disinformation and fake news – said sharing fake news about coronavirus should be an offence.

Launching his own online service to combat false stories about Covid-19, Collins said: “In some ways, this is the first public health crisis in the age of social media disinformation, and therefore it requires a different response.”