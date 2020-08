Unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) could ensure greater transparency in grid management and reduce the concerns of grid collapse in Nigeria, which has been a major recurring decimal post privatisation, with its huge negative effects on socio-economic activities. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has since last month commenced stakeholders consultations on…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE