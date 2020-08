Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to top up the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet increasing demand for the Fund. Festus Adenikinju, a member of the MPC, stated this in a personal statement at the…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE